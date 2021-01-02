West Virginia's 2nd Half Surge Not Enough to Top Oklahoma on the Road

West Virginia fell to 8-3 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play following today's 74-71 road loss to Oklahoma.

Miles McBride got the scoring started for the Mountaineers by draining a three on the opening possession of the game. West Virginia made four of their first six shots from the field to take an early 10-8 lead. From that point on, the Sooners dominated and closed the first half on a 19-4 run. The Mountaineers went ice cold on the offensive end of the floor shooting just 23.3% from the floor including 12 first half turnovers.

With Oscar Tshiebwe leaving the program, redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges made his first career start and performed well in the first 20 minutes accounting for 11 of the Mountaineers' 20 points at the half. Bridges went 3-4 from beyond the arc and displayed some confidence in his shot. For Oklahoma, Umoja Gibson had the hot hand hitting four threes in the first half alone. The Mountaineers' defensive struggles continued as they lost track of their man a few times too many.

The Sooners led the Mountaineers 38-20 at the break.

Jalen Bridges hit his fourth three of the evening and then was credited for an assist on an Emmitt Matthews Jr. dunk which sprung a 9-0 Mountaineer run to start the 2nd half. Taz Sherman scored 12 of West Virginia's next 14 points including three made threes to cut the lead to seven. Miles McBride came up with a big steal and took it the length of the court, laying it in to make it a 45-40 game after trailing by 18 at the half.

Sherman wasn't done yet as he hit two more threes to tie the game up at 49 a piece. Umoja Gibson got the lead right back for the Sooners with a three but was quickly erased on a three from McBride on the other end. Out of nowhere, a three-point contest broke out in Norman and neither team could miss. A couple of possessions later, Gibson drained his 7th three of the night, but guess what? That was also quickly erased by yet another three. This time, from Emmitt Matthews Jr. to tie it up at 55-55.

West Virginia couldn't quite keep pace in the three-point contest as Austin Reaves and Brady Manek each hit a three to extend Oklahoma's lead to six (68-62) with under two minutes to go in the game.

The Mountaineers forced a turnover in the backcourt from Elijah Harkless and allowed West Virginia to cut the lead back down to three following a McBride layup. West Virginia nearly forced another turnover on the following possession but got called for a foul sending Austin Reaves to the free-throw line, which pushed the lead back out to 73-68. Emmitt Matthews Jr. took the ball strong to the cup and drew a blocking foul but made just one of two from the line, keeping it a two-score game.

Oklahoma gave West Virginia some late-life missing the front end of a one and one, but the Mountaineers just ran out of time.

