West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Gonzaga

West Virginia has a terrific opportunity later this evening to strengthen their resume if they are able to come away with a win over the No. 1 team in the country, Gonzaga. It may be too early in the season, but the Zags look to be the clear favorite to win the 2020-21 national championship and pose several challenges to Bob Huggins' squad. With that said, the Mountaineers are pretty talented, too, and if things go right, they could find themselves pulling off the upset.

Below are our three keys to the game for West Virginia:

Don't fall in love with the three

In West Virginia's first game of the season, they attempted 32 three-pointers, which is way too many for a team that has the ability to dominate the paint and was dead last in the Big 12 Conference in three-point shooting a year ago. In game two, they cut their attempts in half down to 16 and then trimmed it down once again to 12 against Western Kentucky. I believe after the first game they figured out that hoisting up that many threes in a game is not going to be the formula that wins them many games. They have to look to drive the ball and attack the basket. When facing a team like Gonzaga, the only problem is you can very easily start to fall back into the habit of taking bad shots and putting up one too many threes to keep pace with their high-scoring offense.

Culver/Tshiebwe dominate the glass

Through the first three games of the season, Derek Culver has been the stronger of the two towers underneath, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe has found himself in foul trouble early in games, and even when he is on the floor, he hasn't been as aggressive and confident as he was a year ago. Instead of laying put-backs in, Oscar needs to take it up and throw it down with authority.

From a rebounding perspective, these two need to go to work and keep the Zags from getting extra opportunities on missed shots. They're a good enough offensive team without the help, so giving them offensive rebounds spells doom. On the offensive end, they will need to clean up things as they did all season long a year ago. As Fran Fraschilla always says, sometimes West Virginia's best offense is a missed shot, and that appears to be the case yet again in 2020-21.

Better communication on defense

Really up until the 2nd half of the Western Kentucky game, I felt that West Virginia's defense had significantly underperformed. They really struggled to defend ball screens, and the help-side defense was a major issue. The help side guy was often way too late and created an easy look for the opponent. To beat a team like Gonzaga, you have to be on point defensively and know where your guy is at all times. Perimeter defense in this game is going to be key. If the Mountaineers don't close out well on three-point shooters, it's going to be a long night.

