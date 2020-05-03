MountaineerMaven
West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Schuyler Callihan

At some point, sports will return to our lives and we will be in a much happier state of mind, knowing that quarantine days could officially be behind us for the time-being. What is something Mountaineer fans can look forward to once the quarantine lifts?

Easy answer. West Virginia basketball.

This upcoming season, the Mountaineers will be returning potentially the most dominant frontcourt in the country headlined by Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. To go alongside those two big behemoths will be Isaiah Cottrell and Gabe Osabuohien, forming a true four-headed beast for West Virginia. 

With the return of Tshiebwe, the Mountaineers are officially a national championship contender. According to VegasInsider.com, West Virginia has 19/1 odds to win the national title in 2021. Their odds are significantly better than North Carolina, Louisville, Texas Tech, Michigan, and several other high profile teams.

The biggest question mark will be whether or not West Virginia can find some form of consistency on the offensive end of the floor. Newcomer Kedrian Johnson could help in that regard, but returning pieces such as Jordan McCabe, Taz Sherman, and Sean McNeil all need to boost their shooting percentage. 

Will the Mountaineers have enough ammunition to make a deep run in March in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

