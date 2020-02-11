West Virginia’s Odds to Win National Championship

The days of wagering on college basketball games in the shadows are over. The legalization of sports gambling across the county is resulting in sports books being available locally. There are apps you can download to place your wager on your favorite games and with college basketball in full swing, it is easier than ever to lock in your bets.

Reminder, although we don’t condone gambling, we hope this can help give you an idea of the favorites as they are updated throughout the season. Gamble responsibly.

Per Bet Stats, and updated a few hours ago, Vegas now has the Mountaineers sitting at +2500 odds to win the NCAA National Championship.

This comes after the Mountaineers had a 1-1 week and dropped in the AP Polls by one position and are now ranked at number fourteen. As you can see, below, the next two opponents for West Virginia are sitting at better odds than the Mountaineers right now. Baylor is at +1050 and Kansas is at +1000.

When it comes to betting futures, it is like playing darts. Everyone is just hoping to take a throw and land a bulls-eye. But at +2500, that is a pretty good bet, especially if you believe that West Virginia will continue to go up in the rankings. The higher they go up, the smaller the number gets and the less money you could potentially win. Reminder, as explained earlier in this article, the Mountaineers will face Baylor and Kansas this week, so the outcome of those games will dramatically affect the odds. College basketball experts continue to believe that West Virginia is a dark-horse to win the championship, so if you agree with them, it might be worth throwing a few bucks on.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_