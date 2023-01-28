What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Auburn

Shortly after the win over Auburn, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We got Erik [Stevenson] open is basically what we did. I thought we did a great job of screening and getting him open."

"When you have an opportunity to step on somebody's throat so to speak, you do that. We didn't do that."

"I thought James [Okonkwo] played well. I thought James did a really good job."

"We're getting better. We have a lot of guys that haven't played in a lot of these games. We had some guys that quite frankly didn't come out with the same energy in the second half."

On James Okonkwo: "I think he's a guy that as we get going here is going to be a big impact for us in conference play."

On playing Okonkwo/Bell together: "I liked it. It's just hard to Tre [Mitchell] out because he's played well and has been our best player. He had a bad day and that happens. He wasn't as bouncy."

