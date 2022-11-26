Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Portland State

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses the Mountaineers' win on Black Friday.

Defensive effort

"Adequate at best. We guarded well at times and we guarded very poorly at times. It was sporadic. They do a really good job of spreading you and driving you. I was pretty disappointed in our upperclassmen - they didn't really respond."

How to improve the turnover numbers

"I'm going to fire some guys. I'm teasing. I can't fire them. I wish I could fire them. I mean, we're going to continue to work at it but obviously if they continue to turn it over, we're going to have to put somebody else in."

Stomach bug going around

"We're getting better. We were pretty sick yesterday. Particularly Emmitt Matthews. We had some other guys that had the stomach flu and were throwing up and actually throwing up the night before."

Seth Wilson's night

"He's been huge. That's what he does -- can make shots. And he's got great strength. So even though he's a little smaller, he can do some things because of his physicality."

Getting Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews going before playing Florida

"We'd just like to get them well. If we could get them back to 100%, I'd feel a whole lot better."

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (4)
Basketball

