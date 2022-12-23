Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Stony Brook

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was not all too happy with tonight's performance.

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"That was a poor showing on our part. If you love the game and you have a game like that, you should probably be over at the practice facility about right now."

"We don't pass the ball. We need willing passers."

"I've watched K-State play several times. They play really hard. They're not jacking up shots they can't make. They're passing the ball. They're playing hard on defense because that's their ticket to stay on the floor. They're hungry."

"Right now, I question our hunger. Not our ability. Our hunger."

"You would think allowing guys to go by you would bother you."

"When the entire coaching staff says to stop reaching in and all three officials tell you to stop reaching in, you should probably stop reaching in. That didn't home for some of our guys tonight, obviously."

"If they're not going to work at their craft, we don't need them. We don't need them. If they're going to shoot 3/11 and their ass isn't in the gym, we don't need them."

"I don't feel very good right now but we're going to go back to work. If they don't go back to work, well, then they'll be having a second Christmas."

