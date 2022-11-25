Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Loss to Purdue

WVU head coach Bob Huggins fielded a few questions from the media following Thursday night's loss.

Erik Stevenson's injury

"He's got a bad foot. He sprained it. He re-sprained it. Not a big deal."

Tre Mitchell not playing much in the second half

"He got in foul trouble and bad matchup."

Adjusting to Zach Edey during the game

"We shouldn't have to. We spent two weeks working on guarding him, why would we have to make an adjustment if we had two weeks to get ready for him? We have three guys we plan on rotating on and off him. We shouldn't have to."

"We were 4-0 because we were better. We still didn't execute the way we need to execute. We have turned the ball over at an a very alarming rate and we refuse to rebound it. So when you play against good people and you don't rebound it, you don't get second shots, you don't get second opportunities...they got multiple second opportunities, we did not. They didn't throw the ball out of bounds like we did or throw it at people's feet like we did. You're not going to win. We got away with it because we were so much better than who we were playing."

