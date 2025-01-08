What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to Arizona
The No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 2-1) fell to the Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-0) Tuesday night 75-56.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers seven game winning streak coming to an end.
The team’s overall performance
I don’t think it was a matter of shots not falling. I didn’t think we were as physical and aggressive as we have been that helped us be successful to this point in the season. Our formula is the same – we feel that way all the time. We have to play a certain way to be successful. We understand our margin for error is not very big and if we deviate from that at all these are the results that we get. We have to be the one that wins that battle and tonight, we didn’t.
Dealing with injuries
We play seven guys – we’re fine. Injuries happen, foul trouble happens. We’re just going to play, that’s just part of it.
Shooting 8-29 from three-point range
I thought in, general, the quality of our shots wasn’t as good as maybe we would like. I thought there were times where we didn’t get enough movement and get them side to side to get more in to out threes. We had a lot of one or two pass three that were a little quick at times. So, I just thought the guys were a little anxious out there and we didn’t trust our movement enough tonight.