What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Florida

The 11th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in the Florida Gators for this year's edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Both teams are playing really good basketball right now as West Virginia is 2-0 since returning from their two-week pause including a big win over No. 10 Texas Tech. Florida is on a three-game winning streak with one of those wins coming against No. 6 Tennessee, 75-49.

Despite the Gators winning the previous two meetings between these two, the ESPN BPI gives West Virginia a 64.3% chance to win the game.

Although it won't make much of a difference, this will be the first time this season where WVU is allowing fans into the Coliseum. 1,000 fans will make their way in to try to help propel the Mountaineers to victory and having that little extra juice in the crowd should help energize them.

The last time West Virginia was on the floor, they received a performance to remember from sophomore guard Miles McBride who scored 19 points in the final 10:35 of the game and shot 6/6 from the floor and 5/5 from the free-throw line. After Monday's win over Texas Tech, McBride became the first player in college basketball over the last 19 years to average more than 15.5 points per game, more than four assists per game, shoot 47.3% from three, and shoot more than 75% from the free-throw line.

Will McBride lead West Virginia to victory once again? We'll find out at 2 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.