What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Kansas

No. 17 West Virginia is getting set to host No. 23 Kansas which will start a very challenging six-game stretch for the Mountaineers.

The last time these two got together, Sean McNeil shot 60% from three-point land going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. He led all scorers with 24 points and hit a three at the end of the first half to give West Virginia a 36-35 lead at the break.

The Jayhawks buried the Mountaineers in the 2nd half and could not miss from deep, hitting a total of 16 threes throughout the game. West Virginia's rotation on the defensive end of the floor was very slow but a lot of it had to do with Kansas snatching up 19 offensive rebounds, which gave their elite shooters extra chances with the ball in their hands.

Despite how things transpired out in Lawrence in the first matchup, the ESPN BPI gives West Virginia a 59.9% chance to win this game. Considering how the Jayhawks have been playing as of late, that seems about right. On the other hand, the Mountaineers narrowly escaped Ames earlier this week defeating lowly Iowa State by just four points.

West Virginia is 5-3 vs Kansas at home, so it only seems right that the Mountaineers are slightly favored in this one.

