What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Kansas State

The 10th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to begin a four-game home stretch to end the regular season starting this afternoon with Kansas State 7-18 (3-10). West Virginia 16-6 (9-4) rides into Saturday sitting in 2nd place in the Big 12 standings and if they are able to take care of business and Kansas upsets Baylor today, West Virginia will inch closer to the top spot in the league.

Luckily for Mountaineer fans, there shouldn't be too much to worry about with the visiting Wildcats. According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have a 96.9% chance to win the game. Quite honestly, it could be even a tad bit higher but with K-State recently upsetting No. 7 Oklahoma, you have to give them a little credit, and rightfully so.

This seems like a good opportunity for West Virginia to get out to a comfortable lead in the first 30 minutes or so and then let some of the younger guys get some more playing time such as Kedrian Johnson, Seny N'diaye, Taj Thweatt, and dare I say a Spencer Macke appearance?

