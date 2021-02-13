What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs No. 12 Oklahoma

14th ranked West Virginia will be looking to even the season series with No. 12 Oklahoma Saturday afternoon after falling in the first meeting back in January, 80-75.

Both teams are playing at an extremely high level right now and are right in the thick of the Big 12 Conference race. The Sooners are tied for third with Kansas and sit 1.5 games back of West Virginia for the 2nd spot in the standings.

According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have a 61.9% chance to defeat the Sooners on Saturday.

Although I do believe West Virginia will come out victorious, I'm a little surprised at how much the BPI favors the Mountaineers. These two teams are very similar in playing style and it's not like the Sooners haven't had success in the Coliseum. Oklahoma is 4-5 in Morgantown and has won three straight games in the series.

To me, this is a game that could go either way but should slightly favor the Mountaineers. West Virginia's next scheduled game as of today isn't until next Saturday at Texas and with the schedule winding down to a close, they know how important every game is. Today's game vs Oklahoma could be the biggest game left on the team's regular-season schedule.

