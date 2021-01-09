What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs No. 4 Texas

No. 14 West Virginia has an opportunity to come away with a big signature win today at home as they host No. 4 Texas.

The Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak that includes an 84-59 beatdown of Kansas on the road. If there was any doubt before as to whether or not Texas was legit, that can now be laid to rest. This group has a nice mixture of experience and young talent and has the kind of guard play that can get you on a deep run in March.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 57.6% chance to win this game, which is a little shocking. Both guard Sean McNeil and big man Derek Culver have been limping around in practice this week plus two players are dealing with the flu. Even if West Virginia were at 100%, I think 57% is way too high. Texas is a quality basketball team and there's no home-court advantage whatsoever for the Mountaineers. To me, this is a coinflip game that West Virginia can win if they can knock down shots consistently throughout and not get beat in transition.

Texas is the best defensive team in the Big 12 field goal percentage-wise (38.3%) so West Virginia is not going to get many easy looks at the basket. They are going to have to take care of the ball, not throw it away, and move the ball around to avoid being too stagnant. If it becomes a dribble fest like this team likes to do for whatever reason from time to time, Texas' defense will have a field day.

The biggest question mark obviously surrounds the health of Culver and McNeil and those that are sick. How close to 100% are they? How much of it will affect their ability to play at a high level? Will they be fatigued late in the game? These are all questions that won't be answered until tipoff.

