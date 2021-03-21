What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Syracuse

It appears that we will have a good one our hands this evening.

No. 3 West Virginia and No. 11 Syracuse meet in the round of 32 Sunday evening with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line. The Mountaineers are coming off of an 84-67 win over No. 14 Morehead State, while Syracuse also won their first round game against No. 6 San Diego State in blowout fashion, 78-62.

Not only are both teams filled with a ton of talent but both have outstanding coaches. Bob Huggins picked up his 900th win on Friday and Jim Boeheim picked up No. 981. It is only the 2nd time in NCAA Tournament history that we will have a coaching matchup with both coaches having 900 or more career wins.

As for the game, it has all the makings to be a dogfight down to the very end. This may not be the typical West Virginia/Syracuse battles that we all once saw back in the Big East days where physicality was the name of the game, but both of these teams can really shoot the basketball.

For the Mountaineers to win this game, they're going to have to attack the soft spots of Syracuse's 2-3 zone and closeout on three-point shooters on the other end of the floor. According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 56.2% chance of winning and moving on to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Mountaineers and Orange will tip-off at 5:15 p.m. EST on CBS.

