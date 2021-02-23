What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs TCU

The Mountaineers should come out with a win in Fort Worth according to ESPN.

West Virginia looks to move to 16-6 and 9-4 in Big 12 Conference play tonight with a win over TCU on the road. The Mountaineers might be peeking ahead to Thursday's matchup vs No. 2 Baylor, but the ESPN BPI still favors West Virginia heavily in tonight's matchup with a 79.4% chance to win.

It has been a challenging year for Jamie Dixon's Horned Frogs who ride into Tuesday's game with an 11-9 (4-7) record. TCU is only averaging 68.3 points per game, which does not bode well considering how efficient West Virginia has been in the last two months on the offensive end of the floor. The Mountaineers have scored 80 or more points seven times in eleven games since Oscar Tshiebwe left the team and have hit 90 or more points twice. As for TCU, they've hit the 80-point mark just twice in their last eleven games and have scored under 70 eight times.

Although the Horned Frogs were 7-2 in non-conference play they struggled to beat several mid-major teams.

W vs Tulsa 70-65

W vs Liberty 56-52

W vs Northwestern State 74-68

W vs Prairie View A&M 66-61

As long as West Virginia doesn't come out absolutely flat in this game, they should be able to leave Fort Worth with their 16th win of the season.

