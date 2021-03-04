What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs TCU

It's about as close to a guaranteed win as you can get in the Big 12 for WVU.

No. 6 West Virginia will look to get back in the win column tonight against TCU (12-11) after a devastating 94-89 overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have just two games left on the regular-season schedule before they head out to Kansas City to participate in the Big 12 Conference tournament. With Oklahoma State waiting in the wings and the quick turnaround off a heartbreaking loss to Baylor, this is the true definition of a trap game. Although the Mountaineers shouldn't have any trouble with the reeling Horned Frogs, it's the Big 12, and anything can happen on any given night. WVU head coach Bob Huggins told his guys immediately after the Baylor game that they can't let one game beat them twice and not to overlook TCU because of their record.

With that said, the ESPN BPI gives West Virginia a 91.8% chance to win tonight's game over the Horned Frogs who have lost four of its five games with the only win coming against Iowa State who doesn't have a win in conference play this season.

When these two teams met a little over a week ago, West Virginia led pretty much wire to wire but was never able to really gain a comfortable lead. One of the biggest reasons why was due to the Mountaineers' poor performance at the charity stripe hitting just 19 of 33 (57.6%) free-throw attempts.

The number by the BPI seems about right. It seems very unlikely that TCU can actually win this game but you have to wonder what these guys are thinking about after losing the way they did to Baylor.

