What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Oklahoma State

It's time to rise and shine as we have morning basketball in Kansas City between No. 4 West Virginia and No. 5 Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal matchup in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys played party crasher by knocking off West Virginia, 85-80, keeping WVU head coach Bob Huggins at 899 career wins. Despite the loss, the ESPN BPI actually views the Mountaineers as the favorite in the quick rematch by giving them a 60% chance to win the game.

If West Virginia wants to win today's game and move onto the semifinals they're going to have to tighten the screws a bit on the defensive end of the floor. Oklahoma State shot 58% from the field and scored 50 of their 85 points in the paint. Defending underneath has been a problem for West Virginia all season long due to the lack of a shot-blocker or rim protector. Derek Culver has to play cautiously so that he does not get into foul trouble early in games and Gabe Osabuohien is more of a disrupter than he is a shot-blocker. He'll get deflections, tip passes, poke at the ball, take charges, and just about everything imaginable to help disrupt a play.

If the likes of Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman can knock down shots, West Virginia will be in a much better position to win. It's tough to win games when you have an off night shooting the ball and are a weak defensive team.

The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN.

