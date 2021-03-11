Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Oklahoma State

The BPI likes the Mountaineers in the revenge spot.
Author:
Publish date:

It's time to rise and shine as we have morning basketball in Kansas City between No. 4 West Virginia and No. 5 Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal matchup in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys played party crasher by knocking off West Virginia, 85-80, keeping WVU head coach Bob Huggins at 899 career wins. Despite the loss, the ESPN BPI actually views the Mountaineers as the favorite in the quick rematch by giving them a 60% chance to win the game. 

If West Virginia wants to win today's game and move onto the semifinals they're going to have to tighten the screws a bit on the defensive end of the floor. Oklahoma State shot 58% from the field and scored 50 of their 85 points in the paint. Defending underneath has been a problem for West Virginia all season long due to the lack of a shot-blocker or rim protector. Derek Culver has to play cautiously so that he does not get into foul trouble early in games and Gabe Osabuohien is more of a disrupter than he is a shot-blocker. He'll get deflections, tip passes, poke at the ball, take charges, and just about everything imaginable to help disrupt a play.

If the likes of Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman can knock down shots, West Virginia will be in a much better position to win. It's tough to win games when you have an off night shooting the ball and are a weak defensive team. 

The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11874922_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU Adds Penn State Linebacker Transfer

USATSI_15681931_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_15682617_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_12003660_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis Rip Hall of Fame Voters for Excluding Bob Huggins

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Shane Lyons Named NACDA AD of the Year
Big 12

West Virginia's Shane Lyons Named NACDA Athletics Director Of The Year

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 18

Mike Carey_Big 12 Championship_3.10
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Press Conference Pre-Big 12 Tournament