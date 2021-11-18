What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs Elon

West Virginia looks to move to 3-0 on the young season and hand head coach Bob Huggins the 903rd win of his illustrious career when they take the floor tonight against the Elon Phoenix in the first game of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

Elon has a number of guards that will rotate into the game including Zac Ervin, Hunter McIntosh, Darius Buford, and Torrence Watson. Ervin and McIntosh lead the way on the offensive end of the floor for the Phoenix combining for 28.4 points per game. As a team, Elon shoots over 42% from beyond the three-point line. If they want to have any shot of pulling off the upset of West Virginia, they're going to have to have a lot of shots from deep.

According to the ESPN BPI, the chances of Elon coming out with a win are slim to none, holding just an 18.2% chance to win. Meanwhile, West Virginia has an 82% chance.

West Virginia and Elon are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

