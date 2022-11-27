Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

This should be a close one.

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators.

The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).

Florida lost a high-scoring affair (90-83) in the opening game of the tournament to Xavier but defeated Oregon State on Friday behind a 19-point performance from Trey Bonham. The Gators enter tonight's matchup with a 4-2 record and currently sit 42nd in the KenPom ratings. 

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 53.1% chance to win while Florida has a 46.9% chance.

