What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators.

The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).

Florida lost a high-scoring affair (90-83) in the opening game of the tournament to Xavier but defeated Oregon State on Friday behind a 19-point performance from Trey Bonham. The Gators enter tonight's matchup with a 4-2 record and currently sit 42nd in the KenPom ratings.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 53.1% chance to win while Florida has a 46.9% chance.

