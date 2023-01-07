What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas

Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum.

But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.

The unfortunate part about those two losses? They probably handed away each game.

They couldn't make a free throw (20/38) to save their life against Kansas State and turned the ball over 20 times. The same issues popped up against Oklahoma State just two days later, but they were nearly able to overcome it. That was until the red-hot Erik Stevenson received a technical foul and then moments later fouled out of the game, ultimately ripping away all the momentum WVU created to take the lead.

As for Kansas, they're very fortunate to be coming to Morgantown with a 2-0 record in league play. The wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are by a combined five points.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 61.1% chance to upset Kansas while the Jayhawks have just a 38.9% chance to win.

