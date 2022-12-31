Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

WVU a road dog?

The 24th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) close out the calendar year by kicking off Big 12 Conference play on the road at Kansas State (11-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST.

It's been a while since these two teams have played thanks to a little Christmas break that was much needed for all involved. Last time out, WVU defeated Stony Brook but failed to pull away from the Seawolves, which had head coach Bob Huggins irritated.

"I don't feel very good right now but we're going to go back to work. If they don't go back to work, well, then they'll be having a second Christmas."

As for K-State, well, they haven't played the most daunting schedule to this point by any means but they're playing quality basketball. Their only loss was on the road to Butler by 12. It's a very experienced group that knows how to handle pretty much anything thrown at them. First-year head coach Jerome Tang has them heading in the right direction.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 43% chance to win while Kansas State has a 57% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

DSC_7024
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7378
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson locking down Stony Brook guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore.
Basketball

Score Prediction for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7483
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dribbles the ball up the floor during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Opens Big 12 Conference Slate vs. Kansas State

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_12282737_168388579_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Receives Invite to 2023 NFL Combine

By Christopher Hall
screen-shot-2020-08-05-at-11104-am
Recruiting

WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan