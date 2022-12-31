What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

The 24th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) close out the calendar year by kicking off Big 12 Conference play on the road at Kansas State (11-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST.

It's been a while since these two teams have played thanks to a little Christmas break that was much needed for all involved. Last time out, WVU defeated Stony Brook but failed to pull away from the Seawolves, which had head coach Bob Huggins irritated.

"I don't feel very good right now but we're going to go back to work. If they don't go back to work, well, then they'll be having a second Christmas."

As for K-State, well, they haven't played the most daunting schedule to this point by any means but they're playing quality basketball. Their only loss was on the road to Butler by 12. It's a very experienced group that knows how to handle pretty much anything thrown at them. First-year head coach Jerome Tang has them heading in the right direction.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 43% chance to win while Kansas State has a 57% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.