What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Portland State

The Mountaineers were not themselves offensively in Thursday night's loss to Purdue. They shot just 5/22 (22.7%) from three-point land and failed to take advantage of the Boilermakers turnovers. Foul trouble hurt the Mountaineers, playing much of the second half without Jimmy Bell Jr. and Tre Mitchell. Despite being forced to throw out various lineups out there that haven't played all that much together, West Virginia showed fight and had the game as close as four deep into the second half.

Portland State did what they could against a far superior Gonzaga team, but just couldn't string any stops together to have any real chance of hanging in the game. If West Virginia struggles to shoot it like they did last night and Portland State makes shots as they typically do, it might become a good game.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has an 84.6% chance to win while Portland State has a 15.4% chance.

