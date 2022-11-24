Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Purdue

West Virginia is favored? What?

The West Virginia Mountaineers will put their undefeated record to test tonight in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Through the first four games, WVU has dominated their competition and haven't really been tested. Head coach Bob Huggins talked about what he's looking forward to finding out the most about his team earlier in the week.

"Well, we're last in the league in rebounding. Which, if you asked a couple of our guys they would tell you that's cause we make more shots than you usually make. There might be some truth to that. We got to guard better. We haven't guarded very well. There are some more things that we'd like to be able to get in the arsenal and this, I think, is a good opportunity to see how the things we're trying to explore a little bit how they work against quality people."

As for Purdue, they've handled business through the first games defeating Milwaukee, Austin Peay, and Marquette. Despite Purdue being favored by 1.5 through a variety of sportsbooks, they are viewed as the underdog according to the ESPN BPI, which gives West Virginia a 55.6% chance to win while Purdue has a 44.4% chance.

