What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU

Can the Mountaineers grab their first Big 12 win of the season?

Different week, same story for Bob Huggins' Mountaineers - they need a win in the worst way. 

West Virginia enters Wednesday's matchup with No. 14 TCU with an 0-5 record in Big 12 play and is on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi.

WVU can quickly re-enter the field with a win over TCU tonight. 

The problem is, it won't come easy. This is without question the best team that Jamie Dixon has had since arriving at TCU in 2016. They're led by veteran guard Mike Miles Jr., who may just be the best player in the Big 12 Conference. In 14 games this season, Miles is averaging 19 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. 

TCU is coming off a big 14-point win over Kansas State while West Virginia lost another heartbreaker at the end to Oklahoma, 77-76. 

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 66.5% chance of pulling off the upset while TCU has a 33.5% chance of winning and dropping the Mountaineers to 0-6 in Big 12 play.

