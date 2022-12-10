What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against UAB

West Virginia looks to put their undefeated home record to the test Saturday night when they welcome in a good friend of head coach Bob Huggins, Andy Kennedy and the UAB Blazers.

UAB may not be ranked inside the top 25, but this is a big opportunity for West Virginia to add a key win to the resume. The Blazers sit in the top 40 of the KenPom ratings at No. 38 and by the end of the year, this could be considered a "Quad I" win.

It's been smooth sailing thus far for UAB, who's toughest competition, Toledo, defeated them by a score of 93-85. Jordan Walker, who averages north of 25 points per game, will be the key in this one for UAB. Last year, he had arguably the worst game of his collegiate career turning it over seven times while shooting 6/20 from the field and 1/9 from three-point range.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 76.8% chance to win while UAB has a 23.2% chance.

