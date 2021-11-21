Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Clemson

    The Mountaineers are expected to get back on track Sunday evening.
    Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers look to get back in the win column on Sunday following their first loss of the season on Friday which came against Marquette in the semifinal round of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. 

    West Virginia led the Golden Eagles 47-35 at the half and appeared to be in a great position to move to 4-0 on the season. However, the offense went stale and Marquette shot the lights out of the gym. Marquette outscored West Virginia in the 2nd half 47-24 en route to an 82-71 victory.

    As for WVU's Sunday opponent, Clemson, they too, are coming off their first loss of the year as they fell to No. 22 St. Bonaventure 68-65. The Tigers had a very similar game to West Virginia. Clemson led the Bonnies by ten at the half but was outscored 42-29 in the 2nd half.

    According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have a 57.3% of winning while Clemson has a 42.7% chance.

