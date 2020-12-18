Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

The Mountaineers are heavy favorites in their Big 12 opener.
West Virginia opens up Big 12 Conference play tonight at the WVU Coliseum vs the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming into this game, the Cyclones have dropped three straight games and most recently, fell by 29 points to in-state rival, Iowa.

For the first time this season, West Virginia's offense clicked on all cylinders in their last game vs No. 19 Richmond. The Mountaineers shot 58.1% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the three-point line. Sophomore guard Miles McBride led the way leading all scorers with 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Big man Derek Culver finished with yet another double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Even more importantly, Oscar Tshiebwe stayed out of foul trouble and played his best game of the season, although it still wasn't the performance we have come to expect out of Tshiebwe. 

The ESPN BPI sees West Virginia as the clear favorites in this game with a 77.9% chance of winning the game. The Cyclones have three transfers in their starting lineup and are still learning how to mesh well together, while West Virginia is a much more experienced group. 

West Virginia should hold a big advantage on the glass as Iowa State only averages a mere 29.3 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers average just a notch over 41 boards per contest. If they can dominate the glass like they are supposed to and shoot it like they did against Richmond, Iowa State doesn't stand much of a chance. 

The Mountaineers and Cyclones are set to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

For score predictions of the game, CLICK HERE.

For spread predictions of the game, CLICK HERE.

