What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Iowa State has had a really tough season thus far as they ride into Tuesday night's game vs West Virginia and are winless in Big 12 play with a 2-9 overall record.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is coming off the heals of a disappointing 85-80 loss to Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday and is looking to get back on track before the start of arguably the toughest stretch of games in the country.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has an 81.7% chance to defeat the Cyclones, and honestly, I'm a bit shocked it's not higher.

Winning on the road in Big 12 play regardless of the opponent should never be considered a guarantee but this is about as close as you're going to get. The Cyclones have dropped five straight games and have lost by an average of 20.8 points per game. They barely average 30 rebounds per game which is an area the Mountaineers had the advantage in the first meeting, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

West Virginia should be able to bounce back tonight in Ames with little to no trouble.

