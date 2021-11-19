What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Marquette

West Virginia took care of business in the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic by defeating Elon 87-68. Senior guard Taz Sherman led the way with a career-high 27 points on 9/17 shooting.

Despite the win, WVU head coach Bob Huggins was none too pleased with the attitude of his team as referenced in his postgame press conference with WVU play-by-play analyst, Tony Caridi.

Huggins said the plan was to not employ the full-court press on Elon, so that they could save their legs for the next two games of the tournament. However, that plan was scrapped once the Phoenix started making a bunch of shots with relative ease. Speeding Elon up took them out of their game and allowed the Mountaineers to gain a comfortable lead.

Tonight, West Virginia will battle former Texas head coach Shaka Smart and Marquette in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles already have a big win on their resume with a victory over No. 10 Illinois. Marquette got off to a slow start against Ole Miss on Thursday night but turned it around in the 2nd half to advance with a 78-72 win.

According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have a 74.9% chance to win while Marquette has just a 25.1% chance.

