What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Morehead State

The Mountaineers are expected to take care of business tonight against No. 14 Morehead State.

West Virginia and Morehead State are set to meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Morehead State shocked many people by defeating Belmont 86-71 to claim the OVC Championship crown a couple of weeks ago. The Eagles had a rough start to the season going 3-7 in their first ten games before turning it around and winning 19 of its last 20 games.

West Virginia faded down the stretch losing three of its last four games including a pair of games to Oklahoma State. Despite these two teams trending in totally opposite directions at the end of the season, the Mountaineers should have no trouble getting past the Eagles.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 90.1% chance of winning and advancing to the round of 32. No. 14 seeds have only won 21 times over No. 3 seeds and this matchup doesn't seem to have the potential of making it 22. The Mountaineers have more size, depth, and not to mention, have Bob Huggins on their sideline. The Eagles may hang around for a while, but West Virginia is in a great position to advance.

West Virginia is also a 13-point favorite in tonight's matchup.

