What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma State

In their first game without Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia fell 75-71 on the road to Oklahoma. West Virginia trailed by 18 at the half after an abysmal first half offensively, shooting just 23% from the field. Taz Sherman and redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges pioneered the comeback with their hot shooting, but the Mountaineers couldn't string together enough defensive stops at the end to pull out with a win.

Later tonight, West Virginia will be back at it again against an Oklahoma State team that just upset No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Cowboys are much better than advertised and are sitting at 7-2 on the season with wins over Marquette, Wichita State, and as I just noted, Texas Tech. Their two losses on the season were by a combined four points against TCU and No. 11 Texas - both games they probably should have won.

The reason for Oklahoma State's early-season success has been the play of true freshman and future top-five NBA pick, Cade Cunningham. So far this season, Cunningham is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Although the Cowboys have homecourt advantage and appear to be in a much better spot, the ESPN BPI matchup predictor gives West Virginia a 60.6% chance to win the game.

I can't say that I agree with the predictor, but what do I know? I'm not a computer.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.