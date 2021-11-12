What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Pitt

West Virginia looks to move to 2-0 on the young season Friday night when they welcome in the Pitt Panthers for the next installment of the Backyard Brawl.

Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil combined for 29 points in the season-opening win over Oakland, but it took a while for both to start hitting shots. In fact, McNeil didn't notch his first points until the two-minute mark of the first half. Combined, the two shot 3/13 from beyond the arc. For West Virginia to win games in 2021-22, they're going to need those guys to make shots, particularly from deep so that it begins to stretch the defense.

As for Pitt, they play primarily a seven-man rotation. That could bode well for West Virginia as head coach Bob Huggins can roll out up to 13-14 players onto the floor. If the Panthers take care of the basketball and don't get fatigued, they'll have a chance to hang around in this game. Pitt will have plenty of opportunities to cash in on 2nd chance points. The Mountaineers gave up 20 offensive rebounds against Oakland. Pitt's John Hughley should have a favorable matchup inside against West Virginia's bigs.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has an 84.8% chance of winning while Pitt has just a 15.2% chance.

The Mountainers and Panthers are scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

