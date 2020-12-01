SI.com
Where Does West Virginia Sit in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 3-0 start after winning all three games, including winning the championship game over Western Kentucky in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last week.

This week, West Virginia has an opportunity to bolster their resume with a win over No. 1 Gonzaga, who they play in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. Heading into the season, the Mountaineers were a projected No. 3 seed in ESPN’s bracketology by Joe Lunardi. One week into the season, the seeding has not changed, but the opponent has.

Below is a look at the full projected field that the Mountaineers are included in.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Texas Southern

8. Richmond vs 9. LSU

5. Ohio State vs 12 Loyola-Chicago

4. Texas vs 13 Vermont

6. Florida vs 11 Maryland/Syracuse

3. West Virginia vs 14. Murray State

7. UCLA vs 10 Memphis

2. Iowa vs 15 Akron

