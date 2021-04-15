Where Things Currently Stand with the WVU Roster

In just under a month, the West Virginia men's basketball roster is already beginning to look much different and with several players still having decisions pending, things could look entirely different for the Mountaineers in 2020-21.

Since the transfer portal is crazier than ever and you're wondering who's coming, who's leaving, and who may come/leave to WVU - this is for you. So, let's have at it.

LEAVING - Emmitt Mattews Jr. (Undecided), Jordan McCabe (UNLV)

Matthews Jr. and McCabe both came to West Virginia in 2018 and both played significant roles during their three years in Morgantown. Matthews was often overlooked due to the surrounding talent but head coach Bob Huggins always praised him for his effort on the glass, attacking the rim, and playing defense. As for Jordan McCabe, he saw his minutes and role diminish over each of the last two seasons and realized that things wouldn't be much different next season, even as a senior.

TESTING NBA DRAFT - Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Miles McBride

In all honesty, none of these guys are ready for the NBA but that's not why they filed paperwork for the draft. This is common practice so that they can get evaluated by NBA scouts and see what they need to work on to become a more intriguing prospect in the future. These guys know where they stand. McBride and McNeil are more likely to come back while Sherman will be the one that's a bit of a question mark. Sherman has graduated but does have an extra year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA. Him coming back would not affect West Virginia's scholarship numbers.

NEWCOMERS - Dimon Carrigan (Florida International), Malik Curry (Old Dominion)

With McCabe and Matthews out, Carrigan and Curry take their place. Dimon Carrigan was a terrific shot-blocker and according to Bob Huggins, was the best shot blocker available in the portal. West Virginia struggled badly defending the paint in 2020-21 and will need that to change if they want to compete for a Big 12 title. On the other hand, Malik Curry is seen as a scoring upgrade over McCabe. This is no slight to McCabe who knew the offense in and out, knew what he was supposed to do at all times, but just didn't have the athleticism to bring it all together. Curry led Old Dominion in scoring in each of the two seasons by averaging 13.4 and 15.6 points per game respectively.

INCOMING FRESHMEN - Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson

Kobe Johnson had a phenomenal senior season and averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from three-point land. He was named the Ohio Division I Player of the Year. During the first two years of his high school career, Wilson attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron and registered the second-most points as a freshman in the history of the program, trailing only 16X NBA All-Star and 4X NBA champion, LeBron James. Wilson will be able to play the point, the two, or even the wing if need be.

POSSIBLE NEWCOMERS - Pauly Paulicap (DePaul), Melik Martin (Monmouth), Langston Wilson (Alabama)

Huggins wants to be assured that protecting the paint is no issue for this team moving forward which is why they've continued to pursue DePaul transfer Pauly Paulicap despite the addition of Dimon Carrigan. Could this mean Derek Culver is considering moving on to the NBA? Maybe, but as of right now, he has not declared for the draft. Martin can play the wing or even slide in at shooting guard. At 6'6", he gives West Virginia more length and does a good job of rebounding the ball on both ends of the floor. Finally, Wilson is a player that West Virginia went after prior to signing with Alabama. Recently, Wilson requested out of his NLI with the school before ever playing a single game with the Crimson Tide. As a freshman at Georgia Highlands College, Wilson averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 2019-20. He is considered one of the top JUCO players in the country.

