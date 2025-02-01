Where West Virginia Sits in CBS Sports' Bracketology Heading Into Cincinnati Game
West Virginia may be on a three-game losing skid, but thanks to putting together an incredibly strong resume with wins over Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State, they remain firmly in the NCAA Tournament field entering this weekend's batch of games.
According to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology projection on CBS Sports, not much has changed for the Mountaineers since their loss to Houston earlier this week. They remain a No. 9 seed in a matchup versus No. 8 St. John's in the Midwest region. Some of the matchups in the region have changed, however.
Palm's projected Midwest region
1. Alabama vs. 16. Bryant
8. St. John's vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Missouri vs. 12. George Mason
4. Kansas vs.13. Akron
6. Illinois vs. 11. New Mexico/Wake Forest
3. Tennessee vs. 14. Cleveland State
7. Oklahoma vs. 10. San Diego State
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Merrimack
The Mountaineers will look to snap out of their funk on Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are losers of three straight as well and are just 2-7 in Big 12 Conference play.
Tip-off between the Mountaineers and Bearcats is scheduled for approximately 2 p.m EST.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
No. 21 West Virginia Clashes Against No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday
WVU Projected to Face Two-Time Defending National Champ in Latest ESPN Bracketology
What Are West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College Baseball World Series?