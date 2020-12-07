Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

This past week, West Virginia suffered its first loss of the season to the nation's top ranked team, Gonzaga. However, they didn't allow one game to beat them twice as they turned around Sunday evening and took care of Big East foe Georgetown, 80-71. Below you can find this past week's results for each AP Top 25 team.

This week, it doesn't look like there will be a ton of movement inside the top 10, but it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin drops from No. 4 to out of the top 10. With West Virginia leading for much of the game vs Gonzaga and keeping it extremely close, I wonder how much that will help them compared to hurting them. To me, I would think that the Mountaineers would at least swap places with Houston to be the 10th ranked team in the country. Beating South Carolina isn't as impressive as losing a close game to the best team in the nation.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 9th

Floor: Stay put at 11th

Top 25 Results from last week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-82 vs West Virginia

No. 2 Baylor: W 82-69 vs No. 5 Illinois

No. 3 Iowa: W 99-58 vs Western Illinois

No. 4 Wisconsin: W 82-42 vs Green Bay, L 65-67 vs Marquette

No. 5 Illinois: L 69-82 vs Baylor

No. 6 Duke: L 69-75 vs No. 8 Michigan St, W 76-54 vs Bellarmine

No. 7 Kansas: W 65-62 vs No. 20 Kentucky, W 89-54 vs Washburn, W 65-61 vs North Dakota State

No. 8 Michigan St: W 75-69 vs Duke, W 83-76 vs Detroit Mercy, W 79-61 vs Western Michigan

No. 9 Creighton: W 94-67 vs Omaha, W 93-58 vs Kennesaw State

No. 10. Houston: W 77-67 vs South Carolina

No. 11 West Virginia: L 82-87 vs No. 1 Gonzaga, W 80-71 vs Georgetown

No. 12 Villanova: W 68-64 vs No. 17 Texas

No. 13 Tennessee: DNP

No. 14 North Carolina: W 67-63 vs Stanford L 67-69 vs No. 17 Texas

No. 15 Virginia: W 76-51 vs St. Francis (PA), W 71-64 (OT) vs Kent State

No. 16 Virginia Tech: W 64-57 vs VMI

No. 17 Texas Tech: W 80-46 vs Troy, W 81-40 vs Grambling

No. 17 Texas: W 66-44 vs Indiana, W 69-67 vs No. 14 North Carolina, L 64-68 vs No. 12 Villanova

No. 19 Richmond: DNP

No. 20 Kentucky: L 62-65 vs Kansas, L 62-79 vs Georgia Tech

No. 21 Oregon: L 75-83 vs Missouri, W 83-60 vs Seton Hall

No. 22 Florida State: W 86-58 vs North Florida

No. 23 Ohio State: W 77-44 vs Morehead State

No. 24 Rutgers: DNP

No. 25 Arizona State: W 70-62 vs California

