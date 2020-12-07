Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
Schuyler Callihan
This past week, West Virginia suffered its first loss of the season to the nation's top ranked team, Gonzaga. However, they didn't allow one game to beat them twice as they turned around Sunday evening and took care of Big East foe Georgetown, 80-71. Below you can find this past week's results for each AP Top 25 team.
This week, it doesn't look like there will be a ton of movement inside the top 10, but it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin drops from No. 4 to out of the top 10. With West Virginia leading for much of the game vs Gonzaga and keeping it extremely close, I wonder how much that will help them compared to hurting them. To me, I would think that the Mountaineers would at least swap places with Houston to be the 10th ranked team in the country. Beating South Carolina isn't as impressive as losing a close game to the best team in the nation.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 9th
Floor: Stay put at 11th
Top 25 Results from last week:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-82 vs West Virginia
No. 2 Baylor: W 82-69 vs No. 5 Illinois
No. 3 Iowa: W 99-58 vs Western Illinois
No. 4 Wisconsin: W 82-42 vs Green Bay, L 65-67 vs Marquette
No. 5 Illinois: L 69-82 vs Baylor
No. 6 Duke: L 69-75 vs No. 8 Michigan St, W 76-54 vs Bellarmine
No. 7 Kansas: W 65-62 vs No. 20 Kentucky, W 89-54 vs Washburn, W 65-61 vs North Dakota State
No. 8 Michigan St: W 75-69 vs Duke, W 83-76 vs Detroit Mercy, W 79-61 vs Western Michigan
No. 9 Creighton: W 94-67 vs Omaha, W 93-58 vs Kennesaw State
No. 10. Houston: W 77-67 vs South Carolina
No. 11 West Virginia: L 82-87 vs No. 1 Gonzaga, W 80-71 vs Georgetown
No. 12 Villanova: W 68-64 vs No. 17 Texas
No. 13 Tennessee: DNP
No. 14 North Carolina: W 67-63 vs Stanford L 67-69 vs No. 17 Texas
No. 15 Virginia: W 76-51 vs St. Francis (PA), W 71-64 (OT) vs Kent State
No. 16 Virginia Tech: W 64-57 vs VMI
No. 17 Texas Tech: W 80-46 vs Troy, W 81-40 vs Grambling
No. 17 Texas: W 66-44 vs Indiana, W 69-67 vs No. 14 North Carolina, L 64-68 vs No. 12 Villanova
No. 19 Richmond: DNP
No. 20 Kentucky: L 62-65 vs Kansas, L 62-79 vs Georgia Tech
No. 21 Oregon: L 75-83 vs Missouri, W 83-60 vs Seton Hall
No. 22 Florida State: W 86-58 vs North Florida
No. 23 Ohio State: W 77-44 vs Morehead State
No. 24 Rutgers: DNP
No. 25 Arizona State: W 70-62 vs California
