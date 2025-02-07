Where WVU Women's Hoops Sit in the Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
After dropping a game on the road to the Arizona Wildcats, the West Virginia women's basketball team has responded with a pair of blowout wins over Oklahoma State, 54-37, and over Kansas, 76-43.
Mark Kellogg's team has been a tough customer for opposing teams, thanks to their stingy defense. In the first quarter alone of Wednesday's game against Kansas, they forced 13 turnovers and nearly posted a shutout in the frame.
Despite a very comfortable win, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme's stance on WVU remains unchanged. He currently has them as a No. 6 seed in the Spokane Region.
Creme's Spokane Region projection
1. Texas vs. 16. Eastern Illinois
8. Creighton vs. 9. Illinois
5. Maryland vs. 12. Fairfield
4. Kentucky vs. 13. Florida Gulf Coast
6. West Virginia vs. 11. Columbia
3. Duke vs. 14. Norfolk State
7. Utah vs. 10. Richmond
2. USC vs. 15. Hawai'i
West Virginia will be back in action this Saturday on the road, taking on the Houston Cougars at 3 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on ESPN+.
