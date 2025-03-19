Wren Baker Addresses Patrick Morrisey's Legal Action Against the NCAA
There was a consensus among college basketball fans following the NCAA Tournament Selection Show that West Virginia University men’s basketball program was snubbed from the 68-team field.
North Carolina took the brunt of the criticism with its 1-12 quad one record according to the NET Rankings, although San Diego State was ranked below the Mountaineers in said metrics.
The disrespect naturally caught the attention of the West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey who threatened legal against the NCAA on the lack of transparency by the committee.
This is not the first time Morrisey filed a lawsuit against the NCAA. As the West Virginia Attorney General, he went after the organization after the NCAA declared transfer guard RaeQuan Battle not eligible for the 2024-25 season. Ultimately, the NCAA caved, and Battle was back on the floor and representing the old gold and blue.
West Virginia University Vice President and Athletic Director Wren Baker addressed the Governor’s position during a press conference on Thursday whether he was aware Morrisey was going after the NCAA once again.
“We were not consulted,” Baker stated. “I’ve made my thoughts clear on the process. Athletic directors don’t control even presidents on their campus. Half of the time, they don’t even control their coaches. So, I definitely was not in control of that decision. I do appreciate the governor and the attorney general’s both passion for our state in wanting to defend West Virginia.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wren Baker Details Darian DeVries' Departure, Upcoming Coaching Search
Move Over Bubba! Pat McAfee Calls DeVries 'Public Enemy Number One in West Virginia'
Darian DeVries Says He Had the 'Intention' of Staying and Building at West Virginia
Is There Enough Time for West Virginia to Steal NC State's Top Coaching Target?