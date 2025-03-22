Wren Baker Can Cross Another Possible WVU Coaching Candidate Off the List
Wren Baker can unofficially cross one name off of his long list of potential candidates as VCU's Ryan Odom has emerged as the top target for Virginia, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. A deal has not been finalized at this time, but the two sides are on their way to getting that done.
VCU fell to Big 12 foe BYU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, bringing the Rams record to 28-7 on the year. In two years on the job, Odom went 52-21 and this season, won both the Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament championships.
The highlight of Odom's career (thus far) is being the first coach of a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament to beat a No. 1 seed. He was the head man at UMBC when ironically, they beat top-seed Virginia.
West Virginia AD Wren Baker may have had Odom on his list, but there was never any direct contact between the two sides.
Currently, West Virginia's search is centered around Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State), Ben McCollum (Drake), Chester Frazier (WVU associate HC), and a few others.
