Wren Baker Reacts to Selection Committee's Decision to Leave West Virginia Out
Every bracketology projection on the internet had the West Virginia Mountaineers making the NCAA Tournament heading into Selection Sunday. Unfortunately, the bracket that matters most, didn't have WVU in the field.
Shortly after it was revealed that West Virginia missed the tournament, WVU director of athletics tweeted his frustration with the decision and posted a graphic of all of the things the team accomplished throughout the season.
"Heartbroken for WVU hoops. I can’t comprehend this team being left out. Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it’s a terrible travesty that we weren’t included. I have so much appreciation for Darian DeVries, our coaching staff and players. They deserved better than what the committee delivered today. Let’s rally around these young men and let them know how proud we are of them!"
West Virginia went 6-10 in Quad 1 games, yet were left out while North Carolina (1-12 in Quad 1 games) and Xavier (1-9 in Quad 1 games) had their ticket punched. The committee chair gave an interesting answer behind the reason for WVU missing the tournament, but at the end of the day, if they took care of business in the second round of the Big 12 tournament against Colorado, we're probably not having this discussion.
