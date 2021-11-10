Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    WVU Announces Backyard Brawl as Sellout

    West Virginia will be seeking its 100th win over Pitt in front of a sold out WVU Coliseum
    The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Pitt this Friday at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

    All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the Gold Rush against the Panthers in the 188th version of the Backyard Brawl and West Virginia leads the all-time series 99-88, including winning the last four meetings. 

    The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

