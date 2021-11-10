WVU Announces Backyard Brawl as Sellout

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Pitt this Friday at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the Gold Rush against the Panthers in the 188th version of the Backyard Brawl and West Virginia leads the all-time series 99-88, including winning the last four meetings.

The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

