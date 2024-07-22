Mountaineers Now

WVU Announces Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Season

Get to know next year's West Virginia men's basketball team.

Schuyler Callihan

This winter, West Virginia basketball fans will have to relearn essentially the entire roster which is mostly made up by a boatload of transfers.

Monday afternoon, the team's social media account announced the jersey numbers for each player which will help give you a head start of familiarizing yourself with the new group of Mountaineers.

No. 0 - C Eduardo Andre

No. 1 - G Joseph Yesufu

No. 2 - G Dylan Jay

No. 3 - G KJ Tenner

No. 4 - G Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

No. 5 - F Toby Okani

No. 7 - G Javon Small

No. 8 - G Jake Auer

No. 9 - F Ofri Naveh

No. 10 - G Sincere Harris

No. 11 - F Jonathan Powell

No. 12 - F Tucker DeVries

No. 13 - F Amani Hansberry

No. 14 - G Jayden Stone

