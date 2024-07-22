WVU Announces Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Season
This winter, West Virginia basketball fans will have to relearn essentially the entire roster which is mostly made up by a boatload of transfers.
Monday afternoon, the team's social media account announced the jersey numbers for each player which will help give you a head start of familiarizing yourself with the new group of Mountaineers.
No. 0 - C Eduardo Andre
No. 1 - G Joseph Yesufu
No. 2 - G Dylan Jay
No. 3 - G KJ Tenner
No. 4 - G Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
No. 5 - F Toby Okani
No. 7 - G Javon Small
No. 8 - G Jake Auer
No. 9 - F Ofri Naveh
No. 10 - G Sincere Harris
No. 11 - F Jonathan Powell
No. 12 - F Tucker DeVries
No. 13 - F Amani Hansberry
No. 14 - G Jayden Stone
