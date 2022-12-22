Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Stony Brook

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Stony Brook.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Kobe Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Out vs. Stony Brook

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design (1)
Football

No Transfers Needed - Greene and Marchiol Will Battle for Starting QB

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6404
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16695004_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.26.34 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6574
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7042
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6888
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan