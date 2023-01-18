OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. TCU
The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2). The action will stream on ESPN+.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
