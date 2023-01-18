Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. TCU

The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2). The action will stream on ESPN+.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

