OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech
The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7). The action will stream on ESPNU.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
