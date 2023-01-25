Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7). The action will stream on ESPNU.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_17546139_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19712020_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Named a Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 12.12.48 PM
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17042373_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU TE Mike O'Laughlin Transfers to Another Big 12 School

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_9956
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Coliseum
Football

Transfer Portal Volatility Has Allowed WVU Sports to Stray from Appalachian Values

By Julia Mellett
DSC_9840
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_0224
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan