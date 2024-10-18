WVU Announces Starting Lineup for Exhibition vs. Charleston
We are just minutes away from the West Virginia Mountaineers playing their first game in the WVU Coliseum under new head coach Darian DeVries. It may only be an exhibition game, but it will give fans a glimpse of what's to come in this new era of Mountaineer basketball.
West Virginia's Starting Lineup
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
G/F Tucker DeVries
G/ Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
DeVries on handling minutes tonight
“I think the approach is we’re going to approach it to go win the game. You want to try to do that obviously. The second side of it, you’d also like to get everybody on the floor and get them some experience. We’ll see how it goes. There’s been an exhibition game or two where I’ve had to play the starters a little longer than I would’ve liked and then there’s been some where we were able to get all our guys in, get them some great valuable experience.”
The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed on ESPN+.
