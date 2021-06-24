OFFICIAL: WVU Adds DePaul Transfer Pauly Paulicap to Roster

The Mountaineers get an elite shot blocker with the addition of Pauly Paulicap.

Thursday morning, West Virginia men's basketball officially announced the addition of Pauly Paulicap, a transfer from DePaul.

"I know [Bob Huggins] is a great coach," Paulicap told Mountaineer Maven in April. "I get the vibe that he’s a tough, gritty coach who is gonna tell you what you need to hear instead of what you wanna hear. He seems like the type of coach you’d hate to have sometimes but love at the end of it all. It could be the perfect challenge for me."

During his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

According to the official team roster, Paulicap will wear jersey No. 1 which was previously worn by Derek Culver.

