Andy Katz Final February Bracket Prediction: Where is WVU?

Andy Katz released his final February bracket predictions for March Madness. Where does he have the Mountaineers?

The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers are sitting at 17-6 on the season with five wins over top-25 teams, including their most recent come from behind win over No. 12 Texas 84-82 as they continue to build their NCAA tournament resume.

Something that should be considered is West Virginia gave No. 1 Gonzaga their toughest test of the year, a very winnable game that ended in a five-point loss.

Now, they are catching fire just in time, having won seven of their last eight Big 12 games, and what makes them even more dangerous? They’re playing really well away from home.

You could argue that they’re the best team on the road in the Big 12 since they’ve played nine away games and sitting at 7-2, including winning six straight Big 12 road games. The only other team with a better road record is Baylor at 6-0.

The Mountaineers recent success has landed them a No. 3 seed in Katz’s final bracket prediction of the month. Ohio State is the No. 1 seed, followed by Alabama and then West Virginia. The Mountaineers would face-off against the No. 14 seed Liberty, and assuming they win, it would pit them against the winner of Virginia Tech/St. Bonaventure.

If you’re a Mountaineer, you’re happy with this region.

It fills out as follows:

1 Ohio St. vs. 16 JMU

8 Colorado vs. 9 LSU

5 Creighton vs. 12 Wichita St.

4 Texas Tech vs. 13 Winthrop

6 Virginia Tech vs. 11 St. Bonaventure

3 West Virginia vs. 14 Liberty

7 Maryland vs. 10 Drake

2 Alabama vs. 15 Siena

