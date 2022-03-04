Skip to main content

WVU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Mountaineer basketball schedule is partially set for next season.

Friday morning, the West Virginia athletics department announced the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for men's basketball.

The Mountaineers will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon. The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC,to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

Home games will be against Mount St. Mary's (season-opener), Morehead State, Penn, Navy, UAB, Buffalo, and Stony Brook. WVU's lone non-conference road trip will be to Pitt on November 11th. The opponents for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and Big 12/Big East Challenge have not been announced at this time.

Nov. 7 vs Mount St. Mary's 

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 15 vs Morehead State 

Nov. 18 Penn

Nov. 24 Phil Knight Legacy  

Nov. 25 Phil Knight Legacy 

Read More

Nov. 27 Phil Knight Legacy 

Dec. 4 Big 12-Big East Battle TBD

Dec. 7 vs Navy 

Dec. 10 vs UAB 

Dec. 18 vs Buffalo

Dec. 22 vs Stony Brook

Jan. 28 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17772912_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Schuyler Callihan18 seconds ago
Garret, Will, Nicco
Football

Greene, Crowder & Marchiol will Compete for Starting QB

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
Neal Brown TCU
Football

Neal Brown Addresses Transfers, In-House Solutions and Offers Idea to Fix the Portal

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
USATSI_17413250_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Speaks on Josh Chandler-Semedo's Decision to Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_17016901_168388579_lowres (2)
Football

Neal Brown Breaks Down Each Position Group Heading Into Spring

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Graham Harrell Spring Football Media Luncheon
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell 2022 Spring Luncheon

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley 2022 Spring Luncheon

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown 2022 Spring Media Luncheon

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago