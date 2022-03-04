WVU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Mountaineer basketball schedule is partially set for next season.

Friday morning, the West Virginia athletics department announced the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for men's basketball.

The Mountaineers will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon. The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC,to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

Home games will be against Mount St. Mary's (season-opener), Morehead State, Penn, Navy, UAB, Buffalo, and Stony Brook. WVU's lone non-conference road trip will be to Pitt on November 11th. The opponents for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and Big 12/Big East Challenge have not been announced at this time.

Nov. 7 vs Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 15 vs Morehead State

Nov. 18 Penn

Nov. 24 Phil Knight Legacy

Nov. 25 Phil Knight Legacy

Nov. 27 Phil Knight Legacy

Dec. 4 Big 12-Big East Battle TBD

Dec. 7 vs Navy

Dec. 10 vs UAB

Dec. 18 vs Buffalo

Dec. 22 vs Stony Brook

Jan. 28 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.